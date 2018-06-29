BREAKING: Crews extinguishing Kirkwood fire, abandoned car

UPDATED 12.30PM: ERGON Energy have been alerted to the scene after two power poles have come in contact with the blaze.

EARLIER 12.15PM: TWO fire crews are extinguishing a bush fire at Kirkwood on Oakdale Rd.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency crews were called to the scene at 11.50am and are still working on extinguishing the flames.

It is believed an abandoned vehicle is also on fire.

Queensland Police Service are also on scene and investigating what started the fire.