URBAN and rural fire units are currently battling a blaze at Beecher on Dawson Hwy.

Queesnland Fire and Emergency Services was called about 2.10pm.

Upon their arrival, fire crews found a grassy area behind the railway line in flames.

Queensland Rail have been notified of the work firefighters are doing near the rail corridor.

Currently, firies are taking control of the blaze by blackening out the area near the Beecher Nursery.