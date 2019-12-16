Menu
A crew member had to be evacuated from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Bundaberg.
BREAKING: Crew member flown to hospital from cruise liner

Jessica Lamb
by
16th Dec 2019 1:42 PM
A RESCUE helicopter has evacuated the crew member of a cruise ship near near Lady Musgrave Island.

A Carnival Cruise Line spokesman confirmed a crew member who experienced a medical event needed to be transferred ashore to hospital.

"The medical transfer is unrelated to some technical maintenance onboard Carnival Spirit of which guests were previously informed," the spokesman said.

"Carnival Spirit is operating normally and safety has never been in question."

A spokeswoman from RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter confirmed the medical evacuation had taken place.

More to come.

