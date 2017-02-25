BREAKING: Crash on Gladstone road, elderly man rushed to hospital

PILE UP: Paramedics are still en route to a four-vehicle pile-up on Fingerboard Road.

AN ELDERLY man has been rushed to hospital after a crash on the corner of the Bruce Hwy and the Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man suffered head lacerations and, possibly, a fractured ankle in the single vehicle crash.

CRASH SCENE: A man, aged 70, was involved in a single vehicle crash on the corner of the Bruce Hwy and the Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

Initial reports from emergency services were that the man, aged 70, was encapsulated in the vehicle.

The QAS spokesman said paramedics gave the man pain killers on scene before transporting him to hospital.

Two paramedic units, firefighters, and police were dispatched to the crash.

Paramedics received the 000 call at about 9.34am but it is not yet known if the road was, or still is, blocked.

