BREAKING: Oil spill outside school after Dawson Hwy crash

Police and paramedics are on scene where significant amounts of oil have leaked onto the road at West Gladstone after a minor car crash outside Gladstone State High School.

LATEST | THE car involved in a crash on Dawson Hwy this afternoon has been loaded up and towed away.

The scene has been left in the hands of Queensland Police.

2.50pm: A QUEENSLAND ambulance is on scene at the corner of Dawson Hwy and Scenery St where a single vehicle crash took place this afternoon.

Paramedics and police were called to the incident just around the corner from Gladstone State High School about 2.30pm after reports of a traffic accident were made.

A QAS media spokeswoman said no transport to hospital would be necessary as the man in his 30s was concious and breathing upon their arrival. He had not suffered any serious injuries.

A Queensland Police media spokeswoman confirmed the car had hit the curb, resulting in the minor crash and a significant amount of oil leaking onto the roadway.

"They will most likely call QFES or the Department of TRansport and Main Roads to clean up the spill outside the school," she said.

Queensland Police are currently making the scene safe, with the exit lane on Dawson Hwy blocked.