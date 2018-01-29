Menu
BREAKING: Two cars totaled in central Gladstone crash

Sarah Steger
Chris Lees
by and

TWO cars have been heavily damaged after a crash in central Gladstone this morning.

The crash is at the intersection of Glenlyon Rd and Tank St.

Two crews each from the Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service are at the scene.

One of the cars involved in the accident.
One of the cars involved in the accident. Sarah Steger

 

One of the two sedans (maroon) smashed into a lamp post on the corner of Tank and Glenlyon. The other (orange) sedan is in the middle of the intersection.

Fireys are currently mopping up a large amount of oil on the road.

Both ambulances have left the scene.

A car crash at Glenlyon Rd and Tank St.
A car crash at Glenlyon Rd and Tank St. Sarah Steger

Traffic diversions are in place and people should avoid the area.

Glenlyon Rd remains open, however police are stopping people turning onto Tank St.

There is nobody stuck in either car.

One of the drivers, a woman, looks to be suffering from shock on the side of the road.

