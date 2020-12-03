Menu
Paramedics have been called to a crash at a Gladstone roundabout. Picture: Heidi Petith
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman in 70s taken to hospital following crash

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
3rd Dec 2020 10:50 AM
Update 10:50am:

A WOMAN in her 70s has been taken to hospital following a two car crash at a Gladstone roundabout. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the scene at Glenlyon and Philip Streets where everyone had gotten themselves out of their cars. 

She said a woman in her 70s was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police also attended the crash and remained on scene.

Initial 10am:

PARAMEDICS are on route to a two vehicle crash at the Glenlyon and Philip Street roundabout.

Crews were called to the scene in Gladstone just before 10am today.

It is understood all passengers are out of the cars.

More to come.

