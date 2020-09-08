Menu
Paramedics are en route to a crash at Wurdong Heights on Gladstone Benaraby Road.
UPDATE: Two people assessed at Gladstone roundabout crash

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Sep 2020 4:53 PM | Updated: 5:24 PM
Update 5.20pm: 

Motorists involved in a two car crash at Wurdong Heights earlier this afternoon have escaped injury. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two people on scene. 

They both declined to be taken to hospital. 

Initial:

Paramedics are on their way to a two-vehicle crash at Wurdong Heights.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said emergency services were called to Gladstone-Benaraby Rd at 4.43pm.

Paramedics are headed to the scene now.

More to come.

