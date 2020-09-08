UPDATE: Two people assessed at Gladstone roundabout crash
Update 5.20pm:
Motorists involved in a two car crash at Wurdong Heights earlier this afternoon have escaped injury.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two people on scene.
They both declined to be taken to hospital.
Initial:
Paramedics are on their way to a two-vehicle crash at Wurdong Heights.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said emergency services were called to Gladstone-Benaraby Rd at 4.43pm.
Paramedics are headed to the scene now.
More to come.