UPDATE: Two people assessed at Gladstone roundabout crash

Paramedics are en route to a crash at Wurdong Heights on Gladstone Benaraby Road.

Paramedics are en route to a crash at Wurdong Heights on Gladstone Benaraby Road.

Update 5.20pm:

Motorists involved in a two car crash at Wurdong Heights earlier this afternoon have escaped injury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two people on scene.

They both declined to be taken to hospital.

Initial:

Paramedics are on their way to a two-vehicle crash at Wurdong Heights.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said emergency services were called to Gladstone-Benaraby Rd at 4.43pm.

Paramedics are headed to the scene now.

More to come.