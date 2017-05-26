26°
BREAKING: CQ police officer stood down after drink driving allegations

Andrew Thorpe
| 26th May 2017 7:21 PM

A 50-YEAR-OLD male police sergeant from the Central region has been stood down from official duties after becoming the subject of a drink driving investigation.

The officer was off duty at the time he was intercepted and was driving his private vehicle.

He will tasked to perform non-operational duties and has been served with a notice to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on June 26.

A statement from the Queensland Police Service said the QPS has undertaken to inform the public when police officers face serious allegations of misconduct, but that did not mean the allegations against this officer had been substantiated.

