A Central Queensland police office has been stood down from official duties following two serious allegations.
Central Queensland cop stood down over domestic abuse claims

kaitlyn smith
14th Jul 2020 11:55 AM
A YOUNG police officer from Queensland's Central Region has this week been stood down from official duties following a series of serious allegations.

The 29-year-old male constable is reportedly subject to investigation after he allegedly gained unauthorised access to confidential information.

He is further suspected of committing alleged acts of domestic violence against a person, though it is unclear whether both allegations are linked.

Queensland Police this morning released a statement regarding the officer's alleged abuse of power.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct."

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The officer has since been tasked to perform non-operational duties while investigations are underway.

It is unclear which part of the region the accused officer is currently stationed at.

