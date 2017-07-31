BREAKING: CQ coal miner, WICET part owner liquidated

CALEDON Coal, the owner of Cook Colliery mine and a part-owner of Wiggins Island Coal Export terminal was placed into liquidation today.

Administrators PPB Advisory confirmed this afternoon that all five companies in the Caledon Coal Group (Caledon Coal Pty Ltd), CC Pty Ltd, Guangdong Rising (Australia) Pty Ltd, Blackwater Coal Pty Ltd and Bowen Basin Pastoral Company) were placed into liquidation.

The Cook Colliery mine owner and Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal part-owner was placed into administration earlier this year with a debt of about $4billion.

Two of the main reasons for the administration were the significant water damage to the mine's longwall on March 7 and ongoing payments for its share in owning WICET.

A request for a 45-day extension earlier this month for the next meeting was rejected by creditors.

The last meeting was due on July 17 but instead it was adjourned until this morning.

Administrators PPB Advisory recommended placing the company in liquidation.

Caledon Coal owes its employees $22million and WICET more than $24million, according to the report.

There are concerns WICET and its miner owners are unable to repay nearly $4 billion to 19 lenders under the original contract.

The company's failure forced 180 workers into redundancy from the Cook Colliery mine.

A creditor's report said Caledon workers - believed to be senior management - would receive their full entitlements and Cook Colliery workers would receive 52c in the dollar.