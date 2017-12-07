BREAKING: Council listens to community on Lions Park

MIXED REVIEWS: The park's innovative design was met with praise - but it was views like this one which raised locals' concerns about the lack of shade.

MIXED REVIEWS: The park's innovative design was met with praise - but it was views like this one which raised locals' concerns about the lack of shade. HNK Project Management

GLADSTONE Regional Council has announced it will revise its budget to fund extra shade for the newly-redeveloped Lions Park at Kin Kora.

The park's new design was mostly praised by the public when the first video of the near-finished project was released on Monday.

But the one issue locals raised over and over with the council was the lack of shade over the playgrounds in the middle of the park.

This afternoon, Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the council had listened to the community's feedback and would revise its budget to fund artificial shade areas.

"We have looked at options to address the issue and Council has approved a budget revision to fund artificial shading for two large playground areas which should not conflict with the growing tree canopies," Cr Burnett said.

It is estimated the two structures will cost the council up to $200,000 to fully install.

Councillor Cindi Bush said the shade structures should be in place by early March, after the usual procurement process was undertaken.

"With the landscape design incorporating 150 trees varying in height from six metres to 30 metres when fully grown, as well as artificial shade, this park will offer both comfort and a wonderful play experience for everyone who visits into the future," Cr Bush said.

Construction of the park is almost complete, but the council said "fine-tuning" of the layout involving new turf and plants was still ongoing, causing the opening of the park to be delayed by rain earlier this week.

The park will now be officially opened on Saturday December 16.

Cr Bush encouraged the community to attend the opening and experience first-hand how the design worked.