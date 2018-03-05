BREAKING: Council pulls plug on City Farmers Markets

GLADSTONE Regional Council has called time on the latest attempt to revitalise the City Farmers Markets on Goondoon St.

The event, which took place twice a month since being relaunched in April last year, was aimed at attracting more people to the CBD, while providing a place to socialise and buy fresh produce and local goods.

It will be held twice more this month, on Saturday March 10 and Saturday March 24 in conjunction with the Queen's Baton Relay.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the council decided to say farewell to the event after a recent review of operations found it was not commercially viable.

"While public interest in the markets was initially strong, a decline in attendance and numerous additional issues have impacted on the event," Cr Burnett said.

"Council appreciates the support of CBD residents and business owners throughout the markets' duration and thanks the community for their patronage.

"Council will relinquish its event management agreement but thanks the event coordinator for her time and efforts in attempting to regenerate the markets."

TOUGH DECISION: Mayor Matt Burnett said the council had determined the markets were no longer financially viable. Mike Richards GLA040717BUDG

A decline in stallholder numbers, as well as the time and effort associated with stall set-up, road closures, poor weather and a sloping site are also understood to have been factors in the council's decision.

Regular stallholder Lisa Wippell, who runs organic meat farm Wippells Organics south of Biloela, said she was sad to see the markets go.

"It's really disappointing actually," she said.

"It gave us the chance to have face-to-face contact with our customers, and to meet new ones.

"Our business runs mostly online, so we will continue to deliver to Gladstone and the region, but it's a shame they are closing because we found our customers do want to have that contact with their farmer, to know where their food has come from and how it's produced.

"If another farmer's market comes along we'd be keen to support it."

SAD TO SEE IT GO: Jasmine Luttrell, Elise and Lisa Wippell from Wippells Organics at the City Farmers Markets on Goondoon St. Julia Bartrim

Blue Sky Heritage Eggs owner Brenda Lipsys, who held a stall on Goondoon St for a short period last year, said it was a shame the markets were closing, but she could understand why some small producers were unable to attend every two weeks.

With the Arcade Car Park markets running in Rockhampton every Sunday, Mrs Lipsys said it had been difficult for her small family business to get to Gladstone each time the markets were held.

"It is a big shame though, because it was a good atmosphere and some good people," she said.