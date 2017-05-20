BREAKING: Council loses decision on housing development

A CONTROVERSIAL decision to refuse an extension to a development on Sun Valley Rd has been overturned by the courts.

Lake Maroona Pty is appealed Gladstone Regional Council's decision in the Planning and Environment Court of Queensland.

In November last year, the developers asked the council for a three year extension for their project, which the council refused.

The decision caused a split, with councillors voting 5-4 to refuse the extension.

Mayor Matt Burnett was pushing for the extension and was disappointed with the decision.

"This particular block has a lot of history that unfortunately a lot of the new councillors are not aware of, which I tried to portray in the meeting but obviously I couldn't get it through,” he said.

Judge Bowskill gave a number of reasons in her judgment for allowing the appeal.