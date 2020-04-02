Menu
Generic image inside a lab at the CSIRO's high-containment facility in Geelong. Photo: David Crosling/AAP
BREAKING: Coronavirus confirmed in Gladstone area

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 2:33 PM

CORONAVIRUS has hit the Gladstone area, with the first positive test confirmed to be isolating in the region today.

The woman was identified yesterday alongside a woman from Yeppoon, however it was initially understood she was isolating in Brisbane.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services spokeswoman said the eighth confirmed case from Central Queensland was from the Gladstone area and was self-isolating at home in the Gladstone area.

“All close contacts of this person have been identified, contacted and are in isolation,” she said.

In a statement CQHHS said: “Because people can have the virus and be infectious before they show any symptoms, we need you to act as though novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is already in your community and suburb.

“Waiting to be notified that it is already in your area to take precautions will be too late – you could have already been infected and infected others.”

Queensland’s new confirmed total of cases is 835 with four deaths including an 85-year-old man who died in Toowoomba overnight.

