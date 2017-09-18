BREAKING: Construction to start today on new $30M Gladstone centre

PROPOSED PLAN: This is what the $30 Integrated Health Precinct, inclusive of a 200-unit retirement village, set to be built on Philip St could look like.

IN AN exclusive announcement, federal member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has confirmed works on a $30million Gladstone project will begin today.

Gladstone Regional Council's Integrated Health Precinct, which includes a retirement village, has been in the pipeline for more than eight years.

However, problems with road structure and lack of funds to fix it kept the Philip St project on the backburner.

Cheers of victory could be heard from the council's chambers in March this year, after Mr O'Dowd announced the Federal Government would follow through on its election promise of $20million towards the precinct.

Mr O'Dowd said road upgrades had not yet been scheduled.

"I was very pleased to secure the $20 million to upgrade Philip St, we are just waiting on the Queensland Government to get cracking and build it," he said.

"The roadworks will upgrade Philip St between Glenlyon St and the Dawson Hwy and will see the cutting widened to allow two lanes of traffic in each direction, thus removing one of the port city's traffic bottlenecks."

The precinct will house several social service agencies including the council's Community Advisory Service, which will be relocated.

A neighbourhood centre, a child and family centre and a youth enterprise centre will all be included in the new precinct.

The proposal also includes an outdoor amphitheatre and playground and a retirement village of about 200 units.

To make way for the mega project, a section of road on Philip St, between traffic lights and a service station, will be doubled in size.

Plans include the expansion from two lanes into four and a signalled intersection allowing motorists entry and exit into the precinct.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the precinct would keep vital services and support centres all in the one place.

"This project has a lot of history," Cr Burnett said.

"It was deemed the number one, most vital project identified in the social infrastructure strategic plan - which was put together by a group of community representatives to try and mitigate the needs of Gladstone with LNG.

"While it was vital then, it is needed just as much now.

"The precinct will essentially replicate the council's Community Advisory Service on a much bigger scale all under one roof."

The council allocated $5million in its 2017 budget for the project, supported by an additional $3 million from the Gladstone Foundation.

The State Government had also provided funding to relocate Gladstone's current Neighbourhood Centre, Cr Burnett said.

"What I am most excited for initially, is this project will create jobs in the construction phase," he said.

"With all of the services being under the one roof it will reduce administrative costs of running the facility.

"However, there will be new jobs to come out of it."