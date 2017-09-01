BREAKING: New jobs, work starts for $12.5m Gladstone campus overhaul

THE first work to transform CQUniversity's Gladstone Marina campus in a $12.5 million revamp will begin next month, the university announced today.

The minor works contract, valued at $1.2 million, has been awarded to Paynter Dixon Queensland, with work expected to commence later next month.

It is expected to take six months and involves the refurbishment of some teaching facilities and will create 35 construction jobs.

The exterior of the proposed trades training centre. CQUniversity

It's the first work for the $12.5 million state-of-the-art TAFE Trades Training Centre, and Hair and Beauty Salons, expected to transform the campus and connect the university and TAFE services.

More than $10 million in Federal Government funding was allocated to the project and the university chipped in $2.5 million.

CQUniversity's Associate Vice-Chancellor for the Gladstone region, Professor Owen Nevin, welcomed the news and said it was a major milestone for the project and the Gladstone community.

Inside the proposed trades training centre. Photo Campbell Gellie / The Observer CQUniversity

Prof Nevin said the university was working closely with Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and the Gladstone Regional Council to ensure the project was on time.

"The commencement of minor works is the first major milestone for the project and we expect to announce the contract and commencement of major works in the next few weeks," Prof Nevin said.

"The unification of our two Gladstone campuses will transform the delivery of education and training in the region and give the local community a real boost."

Professor Owen Nevin. Mike Richards GLA161216CQU

Along with the Marina campus expansion, CQUniversity is also working with local and State Government, and industry partners to develop an intergenerational health precinct on the current City campus site on Derby St.

"It will provide a fantastic opportunity to develop a combined training and healthcare facility that provides a range of allied health and aged care services to the local community," Prof Nevin said.

The site plans for the Marina Campus. CQUniversity

Mr O'Dowd secured the funding as one of his election promises in mid-2016.

He said the expansion would boost Gladstone's economy and help put the region on the map for post-school education and training.

"The Federal Government is committed to the project and to ensuring that the Gladstone region has access to the very best facilities when it comes to vocational training and higher education," Mr O'Dowd said.

"It is marvellous to see the project reach this milestone and even better to see that local jobs will be created during the construction - it's a real boost for our economy both in the short and long term.

Paynter Dixon Queensland general manager Brett Johnston said the project was a continuation of its ongoing relationship with CQUniversity and local trades.

The university anticipates the entire project will be completed by February 2019.