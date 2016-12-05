Developer's grand new multi-million dollar estate

NEW ESTATE: This is the only plan revealed by the property developer's new Billabongs Estate in Agnes Water.

ONE OF the biggest developments to be given the go ahead in Agnes Water in 10 years will begin construction mid-August next year.

To be built on Bicentennial Dr, Billabongs Estate Agnes Water will be constructed of 149 lots for individuals to build on, with sizes ranging from 1000-3200 m/sq stretching out over 30 hectares of parkland.

Developer MT Property Group has divided the construction into five stages, expected to be completed in three years.

MT Property Group owner Michael Tsingolis said the development was designed to "fill the niche" in the Agnes Water market, with lots being the ideal size for those wanting space for a shed or boats.

"Most blocks in the region are either too small or too large," he said.

"We are hoping this estate will give people the alternative to residential blocks and bush acres, with the sizing fitting perfectly in between.

"Without sacrificing the water and sewerage infrastructure they are accustomed to in this township."

The last project of this scale in Agnes Water was the construction of the Sunrise at 1770 estate, which Mr Tsingolis said will be very similar to the Billabongs Estate.

"The Billabongs Estate (after the landscaping is completed) will have the same look, feel and security as the Sunrise lots however there will be no eco restrictions to purchasers," Mr Tsingolis said.

"And pets will be allowed, which is important."

One million cubic meters of soil will be moved on-site, Mr Tsingolis said, without damaging any protected natural vegetation on site.

This is to create waterways within the estate to divert water to the surrounding billabongs, as a "practical flow control mechanism".

"Solving the water flows on this property has lead the engineers and architects to an innovative design which will make for a community where 90% of the lots back on to parkland space and the expansive open space and walkways," Mr Tsingolis said.

"The idea is that the estate will be built around the parkland to feature the five billabongs that sit on the boundary of the site."

Despite the ever-changing market, Mr Tsingolis said a standard 2000m/sq lot could sell from $200,000.

"What we are creating is really something, we are going to make it beautiful," Mr Tsingolis said.

"We expect that it will be ideal for both locals wanting to move out of town and those wanting a holiday house.

"Of course, the biggest feature will be the surrounding billabongs, which create a nice family-friendly atmosphere.

"Sunrise at 1770 sold out very quickly, this estate will be the first time in 10 years that people have the choice to build to the ideal size."

Real Estate Agency PRDnationwide, located in Agnes Water, will be marketing the lots.

Mr Tsingolis encourages residents wanting any information to stop by the store or, visit the website at billabongsestate.com.