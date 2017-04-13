BREAKING: Company on hunt for tradies for Gladstone region shutdown work

A MULTI-national project development company is on the hunt for tradies in the Gladstone region for shut-down work.

The shut-down, to begin in August at the Callide Power Station, will see an influx of jobs made available over six weeks.

Just 17 hours ago, Lend Lease placed a number of job advertisements on seek.com.

Roles include scaffolders, crane drivers, riggers, store-person, confined space observers, mechanical fitters, coded welders, trade assistants, boilermakers, supervisors, peggies and laggers.

Successful candidates will be required to undertake a full medical including drug, alcohol and fitness for work testing, all of the below job advertisements state.

Lend Lease has also stated that successful applicants will have experience in industry, a current White Card, with it preferable for applicants to also hold a Confined Spaces ticket.

THE QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: An international construction management company is looking for tradies for shutdown work in Gladstone.

WHO: Lend Lease.

WHERE: Callide Power Station, Biloela.

WHEN: The jobs were advertised 17 hours ago on Seek, with work to begin in August.

APPLY HERE:

Scaffolding roles

Crane driver roles

Rigger roles

Store person roles

Confined Space Observer roles

Mechanical fitter roles

Coded welder roles

Trade Assistant roles

Boilermaker roles

Supervisor roles

Peggie roles

Lagger roles

Where to apply for a white card and what is it?

A White Card is evidence that you have completed a General Construction Induction course/White Card course (previously known as the Blue Card course).

This course is mandatory for anyone who works or wants to work in the construction industry.

Click here to apply for one.

Where can I get a Confined Spaces ticket?

There are a number of companies that people can go through to obtain a ticket, with courses running weekly.

Here's just a few:

Gladstone Job Skills

Pinnacles Safety

Major

Work Safe Connect

Site Skills Training

Civil Trans Training