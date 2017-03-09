BREAKING: Coal train smashes into car in Gladstone, locked down

Emergency crews gain access to a car which has been hit by a coal train off Red Rover Rd.

UPDATE:

AN AURIZON spokesman said the passengers in the car were not seriously injured.

"The train crew are shaken but not seriously injured too," he said.

The spokesman said the collision occurred about 5.45pm at an "occupational level crossing".

He said this type of crossing tended to be used for access to private property.

It was a Pacific National train but is run on Aurizon's network.

The spokesman said Aurizon and Pacific National would investigate the incident.

EARLIER:

A COAL TRAIN has collided with a vehicle at a railway crossing at the intersection of Byelle Rd and Red Rover Rd.

Initial reports are that the Aurizon's derailment team are en route.

About four paramedic unit were on scene, but a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said no one is confirmed seriously injured.

Initial reports are that the train has been placed into lock down.

Paramedics initially had difficulty reaching the scene, which is along a gravel road, near the Calliope River.

Firefighters are also at the scene, along with numerous police vehicles.

Aurizon has been contact for comment.

