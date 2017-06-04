BREAKING: Chinese national skips boat in Gladstone

A CHINESE national is being sought by police and Australian Border Force officers after deserting his ship in Gladstone on Friday night.
The man is believed to have been a crewman on a commercial bulk cargo vessel which was docked at the Port of Gladstone.
An incident yesterday involving a community tip-off to police turned out to be a false alarm, with no one detained.
An Australian Border Force spokesperson addressed the incident earlier.
"The Australian Border Force can confirm a Chinese national deserted his ship in Gladstone (on Friday night)," the spokesperson said.
"The ABF is working closely with Queensland Police to locate and detain the man."
Updates to follow.