BREAKING: Chinese national skips boat in Gladstone

A CHINESE national is being sought by police and Australian Border Force officers after deserting his ship in Gladstone on Friday night.

The man is believed to have been a crewman on a commercial bulk cargo vessel which was docked at the Port of Gladstone.

An incident yesterday involving a community tip-off to police turned out to be a false alarm, with no one detained.

An Australian Border Force spokesperson addressed the incident earlier.

"The Australian Border Force can confirm a Chinese national deserted his ship in Gladstone (on Friday night)," the spokesperson said.

"The ABF is working closely with Queensland Police to locate and detain the man."

