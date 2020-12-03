BREAKING: Child rescued from hot car
Update:
AN Ambulance has attended an incident on Kirkwood Rd involving a child locked in a car this morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said there were no injuries and no transport was required by paramedics.
It is understood a bystander had smashed the car window the free the child, believed to be four.
Initial:
EMERGENCY services have come rushing to the aid of a child who had locked himself in a car.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood at 11.21am to reports of a boy locked in a car.
She said the child was now out of the vehicle.
Ambulance and firefighters are on route to assist.
More to come.