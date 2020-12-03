BREAKING: Child rescued from hot car

Emergency services have been called to the aid of a boy locked in a hot car.

Update:

AN Ambulance has attended an incident on Kirkwood Rd involving a child locked in a car this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said there were no injuries and no transport was required by paramedics.

It is understood a bystander had smashed the car window the free the child, believed to be four.

Initial:

EMERGENCY services have come rushing to the aid of a child who had locked himself in a car.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood at 11.21am to reports of a boy locked in a car.

She said the child was now out of the vehicle.

Ambulance and firefighters are on route to assist.

More to come.