'Chemical spill': Police shut down busy Gladstone road

UPDATE: 4.46pm:

POLICE have shut down Gladstone's busy Red Rover Road as firefighters try to establish if a chemical has spilt on the road.

Initial reports were that a 000 caller told emergency services that a drum had fallen off the back of a truck.

A Gladstone police spokesman confirmed that police had temporarily shut down the road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said initial tests of the substance had come back as "neutral" but firefighter wouldn't know what the substance is until further testing.

Two fire crews are on scene along with paramedics and police, who are directing traffic.

EARLIER:

FIREFIGHTERS are rushing to a suspected "chemical spill or leak" on Callemondah's Red Rover Road.

Police have shut down the road.

Red Rover Road, the scene of a suspected chemical leak.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said two firefighter units had been dispatched but had not yet arrived on the scene.

She said once they arrive on scene, they will attempt to establish exactly what the substance is.

It is understood paramedics and police are also rushing to the scene.

