BREAKING: 'Chemical incident': Worker rushed to hospital

UPDATE: 4.43pm:

AN ORICA worker has been rushed to Gladstone Hospital after reporting coming into contact with a liquid.

An Orica spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

"We can confirm that one of our workers at Yarwun reported having contact with a liquid to his skin," she said.

At this stage it is not known what the liquid is.

"He and the Yarwun site followed all safety response procedures, which included transporting him to Gladstone hospital for blood testing," the spokeswoman said.

"We have since been advised that the blood test result is within normal range.

"Our process is that if you get splashed (with a liquid) for precautionary reasons we take you to hospital."

UPDATE: 4.16pm:

FIREFIGHTER were also called to Orica at Yarwun after reports of a "chemical incident" around 3.30pm.

But a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighter were told they weren't required.

"QAS [Queensland Ambulance Service] said they had it under control," he said.

"We were originally called but we were stood down."

CHEMICAL INCIDENT: Paramedics have rushed to Orica after reports a person has come into contact with a chemical.

Emergency crews were called to the industrial facility after reports one person had come into contact with a chemical.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics are still on scene and they hadn't received any information yet.

More to come

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services are rushing to Orica at Yarwun after reports of a "chemical incident" shortly after 3.30pm today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called out to Orica after reports one person had come into contact with a chemical.

However, at this stage the spokeswoman was unable to comment on what the chemical was or how serious the incident was.

The spokeswoman said that the incident may not be major but was unable to confirm the extent of the possible injuries.

More to come