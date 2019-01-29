Menu
STABBING: A man has been charged with attempted murder and wounding after an altercation on Friday night left a man in a serious condition.
Rob Williams
Charges laid over Bundaberg North stabbing

Toni Benson-Rogan
28th Jan 2019 7:49 AM
A MAN has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Bundaberg North on Friday night.

It is alleged a domestic disturbance between a 20-year-old man and a woman occurred at a home on Station St about 10.30pm.

Police believe the man armed himself with a knife before a 38-year-old man intervened and a physical altercation broke out between them.

The 38-year-old man received serious stab wounds to the chest and remains in a serious condition at Bundaberg Hospital.

The 20-year-old man also spent a period of time at the hospital as a result of multiple injuries sustained during the altercation, and has since been charged with attempted murder and wounding.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow.

