Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime scene on Brae St at The Range.
Crime scene on Brae St at The Range.
Breaking

BREAKING: Charges laid in Rocky mum’s alleged murder

Kaitlyn Smith
25th Jun 2020 9:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE estranged husband of deceased Rockhampton woman Karen Gilliland has today been charged following the alleged fatal stabbing on Tuesday night.

Nigel Gilliland is expected to face Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning on one count each of murder relating to domestic violence and entering premises with intent.

Karen Gilliland, 42, was tragically stabbed to death in her Brae Street, The Range, Rockhampton home on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020.
Karen Gilliland, 42, was tragically stabbed to death in her Brae Street, The Range, Rockhampton home on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020.

It will be alleged the 45-year-old stabbed Ms Gilliland multiple times in both her neck and abdomen during the attack before fleeing the scene.

The tragic incident unfolded just after 6pm in front of the couple’s two young daughters at a Brae St address.

Mr Gillilan was captured following an hours-long manhunt that same evening, with police eventually detaining the man in nearby bushland on Penlington St.

Investigators at the site of an alleged murder in Brae St South Rockhampton
Investigators at the site of an alleged murder in Brae St South Rockhampton

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital where he underwent surgery for suspected self-inflicted injuries.

Police were yesterday waiting to speak with the man to determined whether he would face charges.

More to come.

More Stories

karen gilliland rockhampton magistrate court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLASHBACK: 1949 in the pages of The Observer

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: 1949 in the pages of The Observer

        News Take a look at some of the front page stories of December 1949.

        REVEALED: Extent of rubbish found in our reef

        premium_icon REVEALED: Extent of rubbish found in our reef

        Environment A new report shows the types and amount of debris found on beaches and islands...

        Gladstone NFPs get opportunity to bounce back

        premium_icon Gladstone NFPs get opportunity to bounce back

        News The not-for-profit recovery program will help organisations recover from the impact...

        COURT: See who’s facing Gladstone Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who’s facing Gladstone Magistrates Court today

        News EACH day any number of people appear in Gladstone courts on a range of different...