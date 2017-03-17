BREAKING: Girl bashed, flees Gladstone shopping centre in taxi

UPDATE: 12.12pm:

NEW information has come to light about the disturbance at the Valley Shopping Centre.

It is now understood the people in the taxi were fleeing from attackers. The police were called to the scene by staff at a nearby shop.

FLEEING: Police pulled over a Maxi Taxi outside Gladstone's Valley Shopping Centre. Luke Mortimer

The Observer has been told one of the people in the taxi, a girl, was badly bashed and taken to hospital.

More to come

UPDATE: 11.47am:

IT is understood a person caught up in a "disturbance" at Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre has been taken to hospital with injuries.

The severity of those injuries is not yet known.

Police intercepted a Maxi Taxi as it was pulling out of the taxi rank on Herbert St, with its passengers suspected of being involved in a fight at the shopping centre.

Police were sweeping surrounding streets in search of a child also believed to have been involved, but it is not yet known if they have been found.

More to come

EARLIER:

CHAOS has erupted in the carpark of the Gladstone Central Business District's Valley Shopping Centre.

Police were called to a "disturbance" at the shopping centre, outside Muffin Break, just before 11am this morning.

Initial reports were that those involved were attempting to flee in a taxi after a fight.

But police arrived just in time, pulling over a Maxi Taxi outside the shopping centre and taking its passengers outside.

Gladstone police Sergeant Kent Haley said police are sweeping surrounding streets in the search for a juvenile.

More to come