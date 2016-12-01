BREAKING: Chaos as Gladstone police rush to 'street fight'

UPDATE: 12.08pm:

IT APPEARS that detectives were interviewing about two-dozen people at the Night Owl Centre.

It's understood chaos erupted in a street fight.

Police were interviewing a range of people from teenagers to elderly.

Police also appeared to be guarding people at police cars.

EARLIER:

CHAOS has erupted next to the Night Owl Centre, with six police vehicles rushing to what is understood to be a street brawl.

Two paramedics units are also at the scene, on the corner of Park St and the Dawson Hwy, assessing patients.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said at least one person has been rushed to hospital.

Detectives are interviewing people at the scene.

