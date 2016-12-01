BREAKING: Chaos as Gladstone police rush to 'street fight'

UPDATE: 12.08pm:
IT APPEARS that detectives were interviewing about two-dozen people at the Night Owl Centre.
It's understood chaos erupted in a street fight.
Police were interviewing a range of people from teenagers to elderly.
Police also appeared to be guarding people at police cars.
EARLIER:
CHAOS has erupted next to the Night Owl Centre, with six police vehicles rushing to what is understood to be a street brawl.
Two paramedics units are also at the scene, on the corner of Park St and the Dawson Hwy, assessing patients.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said at least one person has been rushed to hospital.
Detectives are interviewing people at the scene.
