WATCH: Blackened, smoking bus, carport 'completely torched'

UPDATE | 3.10pm: AT LEAST two fire trucks and one police unit have remained at the scene of today's bus and carport fire.

The owner of the Boyne Island residence told firefighters he was on the upstairs floor of the afflicted home when he heard the bus crash into the carport, wedging itself under the structure's roof.

Boyne Island Fire Station Captain Greg Chandler said he believed the flames engulfing the vehicle must have damaged the bus' brakes, causing the vehicle to roll from its original position further up the driveway.

Bus and carport fire at Boyne Island: Captain of Boyne Island Fire Station Greg Chandler.

2.40pm: A HOSE is spraying a constant stream of water into the inside of the extinguished, but smoking bus.

The vehicle on Crest Av at Boyne Island had been alight with flames earlier this afternoon.

Firies are still unsure of the cause of the vehicle blaze, which led to a home's carport to catch fire.

All paint has been stripped from the vehicle and the bus is now completely blackened. Andrew Thorpe

2.20pm: A WITNESS at the scene of a fire at Boyne Island has spoken with a resident who lives in the area.

The local said he lived just around the corner from where the fire started this afternoon and had been asleep when a couple of loud explosions woke him up.

When he went to investigate, he said he could see a lot of black smoke and a "completely torched" bus under a carport.

Bus and carport fire at Boyne Island: Local resident Louise Dowling.

The witness at the scene of the now-extinguished fire said it looked like the vehicle was wedged underneath the carport. However, he could not confirm this was the case.

"It just looks like it (the carport roof) has sagged down onto the bus or something," he said.

Firies on scene appear to be wearing respiratory masks and can be seen spreading water throughout the carport area and inside the vehicle.

Tim Cheetham posted this aerial shot of this afternoon's shock fire:

"The bus is black and the carport too ... the paint has all pealed off," the witness on scene said.

He said he couldn't see anyone being treated on scene and that he assumed paramedics were there for precautionary reasons only.

1.50pm: EMERGENCY responders are working to control the flames engulfing a residence's carport.

Firefighters and police are on scene where a bus alight with flames has spread to a Boyne Island residence. Andrew Thorpe

A Queensland Fire and emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed the vehicle out the front of a Boyne Island home is a bus.

The fire on Crest Av originally started at the vehicle, but soon spread to the carport of a home.

"The bus has been extinguished but it's still smoking," the spokeswoman said.

One QFES crew is currently on scene, with more en route.

Bus and Carport on fire at Boyne Island: Firies are working to extinguish the carport and vehicle on fire.

1.40pm: FIREFIGHTERS and police are rushing to Boyne Island after initial reports of a caravan on fire were made about 1.20pm.

Crews on scene have arrived at a Crest Av residence to find the vehicle fire had spread to a residence's carport.

At least four other crews are responding and Gladstone police are already on scene.

Updates to follow.