INVESTIGATION: Police are searching a red Suzuki Swift that is connected to an alleged road rage shooting this morning.
Breaking

Car window allegedly shot at, car intercepted

Carolyn Booth
by
28th May 2019 9:35 AM | Updated: 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating allegations that a shot was fired at a car window this morning, with police intercepting a vehicle near the Wyper Park Scout Camp.

Police confirmed they are speaking to the drivers of two cars reportedly involved in the incident.

Reported as a road rage incident, the car window was allegedly shot out around the Maroondan area, with police intercepting a car along Childers Rd.

A witness told the NewsMail she noticed a police car flew past Childers Rd with lights and sirens just before pulling over and searching a red Suzuki Swift near the Wyper Park Scout Camp.

Police confirmed they are speaking with both drivers in an attempt to work out exactly what happened.

More details to come.Wyper 

Bundaberg News Mail

