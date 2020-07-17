BREAKING: Car vs. motorbike on busy CQ Hwy

A MOTORCYCLE has collided with a passenger vehicle this evening on the Dawson Hwy in Kin Kora.

It is understood the incident occurred around 7.20pm near the McDonalds adjacent to Phillip St intersection.

Both vehicles reportedly sustained some damage, with both reportedly blocking the heavily-trafficked road for close to an hour.

Emergency crews have since cleared the road with passing traffic remaining unaffected.

It is understood both drivers has since been breathalysed, one of them delivering a possible positive result.

QAS, QPS and QFES are all attended the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

More to come.