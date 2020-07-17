Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Neutral Bay Car Vs Motorbike Accident
Neutral Bay Car Vs Motorbike Accident
Breaking

BREAKING: Car vs. motorbike on busy CQ Hwy

kaitlyn smith
16th Jul 2020 8:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLE has collided with a passenger vehicle this evening on the Dawson Hwy in Kin Kora.

It is understood the incident occurred around 7.20pm near the McDonalds adjacent to Phillip St intersection.

Both vehicles reportedly sustained some damage, with both reportedly blocking the heavily-trafficked road for close to an hour.

Emergency crews have since cleared the road with passing traffic remaining unaffected.

It is understood both drivers has since been breathalysed, one of them delivering a possible positive result.

QAS, QPS and QFES are all attended the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

More to come.

dawson hwy kin kora regional traffic accidents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the top stories you may have missed from yesterday.

        • 17th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
        You could be stung: Employment rights eroded by JobKeeper

        premium_icon You could be stung: Employment rights eroded by JobKeeper

        Careers Fair Work Act reforms have blurred workplace definitions, says CQU Academic.

        World leading carbon tech delevoped in Gladstone shed

        premium_icon World leading carbon tech delevoped in Gladstone shed

        News The soil condition analysis scanner measures carbon levels in soil samples.

        Drag racers sizzle at Benaraby strip

        premium_icon Drag racers sizzle at Benaraby strip

        Motor Sports “The excitement levels on Saturday were at an all time high,” president Mike...