BREAKING: Car towing caravan on fire at Dawson Hwy

UPDATE | POLICE and fireys are currently at the site of a vehicle blaze at Calliope, where a car towing a caravan caught fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire had been extinguished by a passerby before they arrived at the incident located near Drynan Dr at Calliope.

One crew is on scene and making the area safe.

10.20am | QUEENSLAND Police and Fire and Emergency Services are responding to reports of a car towing a caravan on fire.

About 10.15am, police responded to the incident along Dawson Hwy at Calliope.

Emergency Services are currently en route.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.