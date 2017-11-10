Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Car towing caravan on fire at Dawson Hwy

Sarah Steger
by

UPDATE | POLICE and fireys are currently at the site of a vehicle blaze at Calliope, where a car towing a caravan caught fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire had been extinguished by a passerby before they arrived at the incident located near Drynan Dr at Calliope.

One crew is on scene and making the area safe.

10.20am | QUEENSLAND Police and Fire and Emergency Services are responding to reports of a car towing a caravan on fire.

About 10.15am, police responded to the incident along Dawson Hwy at Calliope.

Emergency Services are currently en route.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Topics:  ambulance breaking news car crash dawson hwy fire police qfes

Gladstone Observer

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Collapsed CQ coal mine sale blocked by Chinese owner

Collapsed CQ coal mine sale blocked by Chinese owner

THE potential saviour of a collapsed Central Queensland mine has been delayed by the mine's Chinese owners.

Lives could be lost over lack of action

PROBLEMATIC: Round Hill Creek as shot from above.

VMR demands action on Round Hill Creek access

Teacher put on leave after child sexual abuse allegations

A Gladstone Region teacher has been placed on leave after allegations of child sexual abuse were circulated online.

Teacher placed on leave after historical child sex abuse allegations

REVEALED: One Nation could win Callide

Pauline Hanson at the Grand Hotel in Gladstone this week. Ms Hanson's party is a good chance to snare Callide at the state election.

Calliope and Boyne Valley could have a One Nation representative

Local Partners