UPDATE: Car T-boned on driver's side, one person injured

Paramedics are assessing one patient after a blue Hyundai was T-boned by another car in a two-vehicle crash. Michael Richards

UPDATE |

ONE person has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition following a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Witney St and Parsloe St.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the person had suffered minor injuries.

A tow truck is en route to the crash site at Telina.

#Telina - 1 patient being transported to Gladstone Hospital in stable condition following two-vehicle crash on Witney Street and Parsloe Street at 3.23pm. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) March 1, 2018

BREAKING |

EMERGENCY services are currently responding to a two-vehicle crash at Telina.

Reports of the incident along Witney St and Parsloe St came through about 3.20pm.

A witness said one of the two cars involved ( a blue Hyundai) had been T-boned by the other on the driver's side.

It is believed at least one person is being assessed by paramedics on scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said he was unsure if anyone had been seriously injured.

Firefighters have conducted their first and secondary searches at the scene and made the area safe.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.