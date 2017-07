9.45am: POLICE and paramedics are on the Dawson Hwy at Beecher where a driver has stopped his car in the middle of the road.

An 87-year-old man is being treated by Queensland Ambulance Services for a diabetic episode he had while driving along the highway between Harvey Rd and Serene St.

"He was concious and breathing when we arrived," a QAS spokesman said.

All responders are still on scene, with police directing traffic around the stationary car.

Updates to follow.