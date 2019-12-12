Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a man in Wigginton Street after a vehicle crashed into a house.
Police have arrested a man in Wigginton Street after a vehicle crashed into a house. JANN HOULEY
Breaking

PHOTOS: Man arrested after car crashes into home

Melanie Plane
11th Dec 2019 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3PM: POLICE have located the vehicle involved in this afternoon's house-ramming incident in Duthie Avenue and taken a man into custody. 

Police found the vehicle involved parked in the middle of Wiggington Street with damage to its back end. 

Reports indicate the driver has failed a roadside breath test. 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

BREAKING 2.45PM: POLICE are on the hunt for a white station wagon after it allegedly rammed a home in Frenchville this afternoon.

Multiple police crews are responding to a Duthie Avenue property after a white vehicle with Fujitsu signage up the side, purposely reversed into a house.

Witnesses told police that the car appeared to line up the Duthie Ave dwelling before reversing into it.

The vehicle has fled the scene, leaving behind extensive damage.

frenchville rockhampton crash tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Late night rescue mission for the RACQ Capricorn Rescue

        premium_icon Late night rescue mission for the RACQ Capricorn Rescue

        News The crew needed night vision goggles to carry out the rescue.

        Child in hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Child in hospital after motorbike crash

        News A SCHOOL-AGED child was taken to hospital after a motorcycle crash in West...

        • 12th Dec 2019 8:18 AM
        Duo in drug-fuelled road rampage jailed

        premium_icon Duo in drug-fuelled road rampage jailed

        News Both men had used methylamphetamines prior to the offending.

        OPINION: Albanese on why Gladstone matters

        premium_icon OPINION: Albanese on why Gladstone matters

        Opinion MANUFACTURING jobs are the heart of regional Queensland. There is no better example...