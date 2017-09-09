27°
BREAKING: Car rolls onto roof near Benaraby rail crossing

FLIPPED OUT: A car has crashed and rolled at Awoonga Dam Rd, Benaraby. Sarah Steger
Andrew Thorpe
Sarah Steger
by and

5.39pm: A YOUNG man believed to be the driver of a white Commodore which flipped onto its roof at Benaraby this afternoon has left the scene in the back of a police car.

Emergency services are on the scene of the crash at the moment near the rail crossing on Awoonga Dam Rd.

The car is believed to have left the road while navigating a sharp bend and has landed on its roof down a small embankment.

ON THE SCENE: Emergency services have made the scene of the crash safe. Sarah Steger

The car had two male occupants at the time of the crash but neither of the men was injured.

Police were notified of the incident at 4.35pm.

Matthew Maddin, the owner of the car who is believed to have been a passenger at the time of the crash, told The Observer that the sharp bend in the road contributed to the crash.

"It's just the corner. The corner's a s*** corner," he said.

"I've had a mate that's even rolled his HiLux on that corner as well just doing his own thing."

Fire fighters have made the scene safe and the wrecked car is now the responsibility of the owner to organise towing.

Updates to follow.

