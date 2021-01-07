UPDATE: Man in serious condition after Bilo car rollover
UPDATE (5.28pm):
A man is in a serious condition after a single-vehicle rollover on the Dawson Highway on Thursday afternoon.
Paramedics were called 20km east of Biloela about 4.20pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said two people, a man and a woman, were taken to Biloela Hospital.
She said the woman was in a stable condition, however, the man was in a serious condition with spinal injuries.
It is believed the man will be flown to a Brisbane hospital for further treatment.
INITIAL (4.32pm):
Emergency services crews have been called to a single-vehicle rollover on the Dawson Highway.
Queensland Ambulance Service officers from Gladstone were dispatched to the incident about 20km east of Biloela, about 4.20pm on Thursday.
A QAS spokesman said two people were in the car when it rolled, however, they managed to free themselves.
Both are currently being assessed by paramedics.