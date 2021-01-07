Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics from Gladstone have been called to a single-vehicle rollover on Thursday afternoon.
News

UPDATE: Man in serious condition after Bilo car rollover

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
7th Jan 2021 4:32 PM | Updated: 5:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE (5.28pm): 

A man is in a serious condition after a single-vehicle rollover on the Dawson Highway on Thursday afternoon. 

Paramedics were called 20km east of Biloela about 4.20pm. 

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said two people, a man and a woman, were taken to Biloela Hospital. 

She said the woman was in a stable condition, however, the man was in a serious condition with spinal injuries. 

It is believed the man will be flown to a Brisbane hospital for further treatment.

INITIAL (4.32pm):

Emergency services crews have been called to a single-vehicle rollover on the Dawson Highway.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers from Gladstone were dispatched to the incident about 20km east of Biloela, about 4.20pm on Thursday.

A QAS spokesman said two people were in the car when it rolled, however, they managed to free themselves.

Both are currently being assessed by paramedics.

 

Gladstone Observer

