BREAKING: Bruce chaos, third car crash in Gladstone region today

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:
- At 11am emergency services were called to a single vehicle rollover 25km south of Miriam Vale.
- Police and fire crews are on the scene and Queensland Ambulance Service are en route.
- Within the past 15 minutes another car has crashed, 9km south of Miriam Vale.
- Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Gladstone Police are en-route to the second crash.
UPDATE 11.30am:
A CAR has crashed 9km south of Miriam Vale in the second Bruce Hwy crash within the area since 11am.
Meanwhile, Queensland Ambulance Service crews are almost at the scene of a car rollover that was reported at 11am 25km south of Miriam Vale.
It's the third crash south of Gladstone today, after a wagon and four wheel drive collided in a head on decision near Bororen around 7am.
Earlier 11.11am:
EMERGENCY services are responding to the second crash on the Bruce Hwy in the Gladstone region in four hours.
Shortly before 11am reports were made to the police and Queensland Ambulance Service of a car roll over south of Miriam Vale.
It's believed to be about 20km south of Miriam Vale.