MAJOR UPDATE: Two critical after Bruce Hwy crash

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
14th Sep 2018 1:32 PM | Updated: 2:36 PM

UPDATE 2.43pm: CLAYTON'S Towing has posted on Facebook that the Bruce Hwy is closed in both directions 5kms south of Childers.

Traffic is being diverted through Aerodrome Rd and is slow moving.

 

UPDATE 2.20pm: AN Ambulance spokesman confirmed two patients are in a critical condition and two patients are in a serious condition following a two-car crash earlier this afternoon

There are currently two rescue helicopters at the scene of the collision, south of Childers, on the Bruce Hwy.

It is believed at least one person is trapped in a car.

The QAS spokesman said one man and one woman were in critical conditions.

The two in serious conditions are both women.

 

BREAKING 1.30PM: EMERGENCY service crews are on their way to reports of a car roll over on the Bruce Hwy.

It is believed that two cars collided on the highway, south of Childers near Ross Camp Rd.

More to come

