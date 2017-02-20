BREAKING: Gladstone woman hits tree, rolls car in Hwy crash

UPDATE 1.15pm:

A GLADSTONE woman was lucky to escape from a highway crash with minor facial injuries, after her car hit a tree and rolled.

The 36-year-old woman veered off Dawson Hwy shortly before 11am when she crashed and rolled her car.

A Gladstone woman rolled her car when she crashed on the Dawson Hwy this morning. Andrew Thorpe

She drove up an embankment about seven metres high and hit a tree, causing her car to flip and land on a driveway.

Another driver who witnessed the crash stayed with her until police arrived.

She is at the Biloela Hospital being treated for minor facial injuries.

Earlier midday:

A CAR has rolled in a highway accident between Biloela and Gladstone.

Emergency services including Queensland Ambulance, fire and emergency rescue and police crews are rushing to the scene.

The Dawson Hwy crash was reported around 11.55am.

It is believed to be 30km from Biloela, near Valley View Dr.