UPDATE: Teen escapes injury after rolling ute on Blain Drive
4.16PM: EMERGENCY services have left the scene and Blain Drive has been fully reopened after a ute rollover this afternoon.
The ute, which has red P-plates attached, remains on its side above a drain and has been wrapped in police tape.
3.51PM: POLICE are directing traffic on Blain Drive at West Gladstone after a white ute rolled onto its side and came to rest on an embankment opposite Hungry Jacks.
Paramedics were called to the scene at 3.24pm and assessed a male teenager for injuries.
The teenager had been able to safely exit the vehicle and did not need to be taken to hospital.
A short section of the left lane opposite Hungry Jacks has been closed to traffic.
This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.