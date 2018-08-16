Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO GO: A police officer ropes off the crashed ute as he prepares to leave the scene.
NO GO: A police officer ropes off the crashed ute as he prepares to leave the scene. Andrew Thorpe
News

UPDATE: Teen escapes injury after rolling ute on Blain Drive

Hannah Sbeghen
Andrew Thorpe
by and
16th Aug 2018 3:51 PM

4.16PM: EMERGENCY services have left the scene and Blain Drive has been fully reopened after a ute rollover this afternoon.

The ute, which has red P-plates attached, remains on its side above a drain and has been wrapped in police tape.

 

Firefighters were on the scene shortly after a ute rolled at Blain Dr, West Gladstone.
Firefighters were on the scene shortly after a ute rolled at Blain Dr, West Gladstone. Andrew Thorpe

3.51PM: POLICE are directing traffic on Blain Drive at West Gladstone after a white ute rolled onto its side and came to rest on an embankment opposite Hungry Jacks.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 3.24pm and assessed a male teenager for injuries.

The teenager had been able to safely exit the vehicle and did not need to be taken to hospital.

A short section of the left lane opposite Hungry Jacks has been closed to traffic.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

 

Firefighters were on the scene shortly after a ute rolled at Blain Dr, West Gladstone.
Firefighters were on the scene shortly after a ute rolled at Blain Dr, West Gladstone. Andrew Thorpe

Related Items

gladstone roads gladstone traffic
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Man airlifted after truck rollover in region

    UPDATE: Man airlifted after truck rollover in region

    News A RESCUE helicopter is airlifting a male after a truck roll over

    Clinton land owner's plea to flood-proof after $80k spend

    Clinton land owner's plea to flood-proof after $80k spend

    Politics Industrial land owner reaches to council, department for help.

    How a Kirkwood mum is sewing a fashion empire in her garage

    How a Kirkwood mum is sewing a fashion empire in her garage

    News Gladstone boutique, Lorraine and Blair is taking off.

    CQ police sergeant stood down over dishonesty allegations

    CQ police sergeant stood down over dishonesty allegations

    News The officer is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

    Local Partners