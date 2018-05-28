Menu
Emergency services were called to a crash at Auckland St this morning.
BREAKING: Car on its side after South Gladstone crash

Gregory Bray
28th May 2018 10:35 AM

UPDATE 10.40am: 

The drivers of the Mitsubishi and Nissan have come out relatively unscathed after a crash this morning. 

The Mitsubishi was driving through the intersection and collided with the Nissan, shortly after 10am. 

Emergency services remain at the scene, where one of the cars rolled onto its side.

 Both lanes of Auckland St are open. 

Earlier 10.20am: 

A CAR is on its side after it was involved in a two vehicle crash in South Gladstone this morning.

The crash happened shortly after 10am at the intersection of Auckland and Eden Streets.

Gladstone Police and Queensland Ambulance Service officers are at the scene and fire crews are expected to arrive shortly.

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Auckland and Eden Sts.
