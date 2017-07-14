24°
BREAKING: Car flips in two-vehicle Bruce Hwy crash

Sarah Steger
| 14th Jul 2017 11:11 AM

UPDATE: A YOUNG female has suffered minor injuries after a car flipped and rolled onto its roof on the Bruce Hwy this morning.

The driver of the vehicle, a young male, is uninjured, a Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said.

The injured woman is currently being taken to hospital by QAS, with the male accompanying her.

QFES have been instructed by the driver to leave the car locked and secured at the side of the road.

The scene has been left in the hands of Queensland police.

11.25: A VEHICLE has flipped and is now lying upside down on its roof after a two-vehicle traffic crash on the Bruce Hwy.

Queensland Ambulance Services were called to the scene just off the Silica Rd Exit at Tannum Sands on the Bruce Hwy at 11am.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics are currently attending to two patients who have suffered some minor injuries and bruising.

The car is off the road and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are currently making the area safe.

Police crews are also in attendance and are directing traffic in the area.

Updates to follow.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  breaking news bruce highway crash police

