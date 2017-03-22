BREAKING: Car hits powerpole in Gladstone

Police were at an accident at the corner of Glenlyon Rd and Dixon Drive tonight.

A DRIVER was taken to hospital after crashing their ute into a powerpole at the intersection of Glenlyon Rd and Dixon Drive.

The accident happened about 6.40pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the driver was taken to hospital conscious and breathing.

"Ergon crews are out there isolating power and cleaning up the scene,” he said.

The Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services also responded to the accident.

It was at least the fifth crash in Gladstone today, after a big downpour of rain during the past two days.