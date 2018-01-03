Menu
News

BREAKING: Car hits bike on Dawson Hwy roundabout

BIKE HIT: A paramedic prepares to transport a patient to Gladstone Hospital after the bike they were riding was hit by a vehicle.
BIKE HIT: A paramedic prepares to transport a patient to Gladstone Hospital after the bike they were riding was hit by a vehicle. Matt Taylor
Andrew Thorpe
Matt Taylor
by and

2.16PM: THE BIKE rider suffered a laceration to their elbow in this afternoon's collision, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has told The Observer.

1.29PM: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance spokesman has confirmed a patient has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Police attended the scene but no report has been filed for the incident.

1.12PM: THE BIKE reportedly hit by a vehicle on a Dawson Hwy roundabout appears to have been a pushbike, rather than a motorcycle.

The ambulance attending to the rider of the bike has now left the scene with the rider inside.

 

 

1.06PM: PARAMEDICS are attending to a patient at Clinton after a vehicle reportedly struck a bike on the roundabout at the corner of the Dawson Hwy and Penda Ave.

It is not yet known whether the bike in question was a pushbike or a motorcycle.

There are no road closures in place and traffic is proceeding as normal.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

