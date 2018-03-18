UPDATE: Car flips onto roof on Bruce Hwy

HIGHWAY ROLLOVER: Firefighters have disconnected the car's battery and made the area safe.

HIGHWAY ROLLOVER: Firefighters have disconnected the car's battery and made the area safe. Alistair Brightman

9.38AM: THE Bruce Hwy has been fully reopened.

9.12AM: A CAR has landed on its roof in a gully after rolling on the Bruce Hwy near Miriam Vale earlier this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle incident, about 5km south of Granite Creek, at 7.22am.

The driver of the car sustained "superficial injuries", according to a police spokesman, but was able to exit the vehicle.

The car has since been righted to allow firefighters to disconnect the battery.

One lane of the highway has been closed, but three remain open and traffic is able to get through in both directions.

Firefighters are expected to leave the scene shortly.

The rollover followed a similar incident yesterday morning on Fingerboard Rd, about 20km east of Miriam Vale.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.