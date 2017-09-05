UPDATE: Car fire extinguished at Benaraby, police on scene

RELATED |

>> Chaos on the Bruce Hwy after three crashes in the Gladstone region

>> SHOCKING: Images show carnage of this morning's Bruce Hwy crash

1:55pm: THE car on fire at Benaraby and the resulting bush fire has been extinguished.

Fire crews are no longer in the area and it has been left in the hands of Queensland Police.

Police were unable to confirm if an investigation was currently under way, but a Criminal Investigation Branch car was spotted attending the scene.

12:22pm: EMERGENCY services are being run off their feet in the Gladstone region as fire crews rush to the scene of another vehicle-related incident south of Gladstone.

A car is on fire on a dirt track near Marrawing Rd at Benaraby, in the general area of the Benaraby Landfill.

The car fire is also believed to have started a grass fire nearby.

One fire crew is on scene at the moment with three more en route.

A water tanker from the Gladstone Regional Council is on loan from the landfill and is aiding fire fighters.

Updates to follow.