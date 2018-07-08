BREAKING: Emergency services called to car fire near Gladstone

UPDATE: 10:55

A COUPLE on their way to Bundaberg had a lucky escape this morning when their car, being towed behind their motorhome, caught fire near Iveragh on the Bruce Highway.

Tracey Haas and her husband have been travelling around Australia for seven years and were heading south to Bundaberg when, at about 8am, another motorist flashed its lights to warn them of smoke billowing from their Holden Barina.

Fireys had to put out a small grass fire as a result of the car catching fire. Julia Bartrim

"(The motorhome) has got three massive big gas bottles right there (in the back exterior compartment), we would have gone boom," Tracey said.

The couple, aware of the danger quickly unhooked the car from the motorhome and attempted to control the fire with two small fire extinguishers.

The fire brigade were alerted at about 8am and safely extinguished the fire which had spread into nearby grass.

Lieutenant Jason Gromm said it was fortunate the couple had been quick thinking and disconnected the car.

One lane of the Bruce Highway was blocked off after a car catching fire on the verge. Julia Bartrim

"It would have caused a lot of other hazards if the actual van had caught fire," he said.

"The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage, we are investigating further."

Tracey said the car had recently been serviced and was only eight years old.

Not much was left of the Holden Barina by the time the fire had been extinguished. Julia Bartrim

She is hoping the couple's third party insurance will cover the fire.

The Observer understands both lanes on the Bruce Highway have re-opened.

9.15am EMERGENCY services were called to a car fire on the Bruce Highway near Iveragh approximately four klms south of the old Tannum Road turnoff around 8.30am.

The car was being towed on a trailer behind a motorhome when it caught fire.

The trailer was disconnected from the vehicle towing it and pushed off the road.

The fire spread to a nearby paddock.

Both fires were extinguished before 9am by the Boyne Tannum Rural Fire Brigade.

The southern lane of the Bruce Highway remains closed.

Further south on Tablelands Road a 4WD was found on it's side near the Rules Beach turnoff.

No driver was sited in, or near, the vehicle.