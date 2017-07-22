LUCKY DRIVER: Car drives off road, just misses creek

AN EYEWITNESS says a car has had a very close call with a creek after it drove off a road near a roundabout at the Gladstone Airport today.

The person on scene said the person operating the vehicle appeared to be a learner driver, though this is unconfirmed.

A tow truck was seen attempting to remove the car from the vicinity of the creek.

When The Observer contacted Gladstone police about the incident, it was revealed reports of the accident had not reached officers.

A spokeswoman said police would send out a patrol to investigate the incident.