BREAKING: Car smashes through fence and hits wall

Motor vehicle accident on the corner of Glenlyon Road and Philip Street, Gladstone, on 23 October 2017.
Matt Taylor
Andrew Thorpe
by and

3.06PM: EMERGENCY services have rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle traffic crash at Sun Valley.

A black car appears to have careened through a fence across the median strip on Philip St near the roundabout on Glenlyon Rd, and smashed into a wall in the slip-lane on Rifle Range Rd.

The car's driver and passenger were able to exit the vehicle and are currently at the scene speaking with police officers.

 

Motor vehicle accident on the corner of Glenlyon Road and Philip Street, Gladstone, on 23 October 2017.

Both people were assessed by paramedics but declined transport to hospital.

Fire crews had to extinguish a fire which broke out under the car's bonnet as a result of the impact.

The car has suffered significant damage and is now sitting on the kerb.

 

Motor vehicle accident on the corner of Glenlyon Road and Philip Street, Gladstone, on 23 October 2017.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire crews had attended the crash after receiving the call at about 2.15.

"They extinguished the fire quickly and made the scene safe, then remained there until the tow truck arrived," she said.

